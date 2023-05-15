Increased seatbelt and DUI enforcement campaigns begin across Colorado as ‘100 Deadliest Days’ approach

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- As we approach the '100 Deadliest Days' on Colorado's roads, law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) for increased seatbelt and DUI enforcement campaigns.

According to CDOT, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day historically sees more travel, crashes, and deaths on Colorado roads than any other time of year.

Beginning May 15, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and 46 participating law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado will begin the May Mobilization seat belt enforcement period. This is the largest seat belt enforcement campaign of the year, spanning 21 days.

CDOT says the state’s seat belt use rate sits at just 87 percent. The national average is 91.6 percent.

Last year 2,755 drivers across Colorado were issued seat belt citations during Click It or Ticket enforcement periods. Fines start at $65 and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82, according to CDOT.

Starting May 16, CDOT, CSP, and local law enforcement agencies will begin the Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement. For 21 days, traffic safety patrols will be increased to help keep Colorado roadways safe from impaired drivers, CDOT said.

According to CDOT, 24 percent of the drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2022 were between the ages of 25 and 34, and 40 percent of them were suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

The agency says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day sees a spike in impaired driving. Last year there were 132 impaired driving arrests during the Memorial Day enforcement period. The total number of DUI arrests during the 2022 summer enforcements was 1,598, according to CDOT.