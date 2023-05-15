Haley’s financial disclosure report shows lucrative speaking engagements

By Kate Sullivan and Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s financial disclosure report shows the former US ambassador to the United Nations was paid between $100,001 and $1 million each for 12 speaking engagements in 2022 and 2023.

The payments were made for speeches Haley delivered in Singapore, Canada and Australia, as well as within the United States in cities like Chicago, New York and Dallas, according to the financial disclosure filed to the Federal Elections Commission. She appeared before an array of organizations, ranging from Barclays Capital Asia Limited to the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Haley, along with other presidential candidates, is required by law to file an annual Office of Government Ethics Public Financial Disclosure Report either 30 days after becoming a candidate or by May 15. Haley announced her presidential bid in February.

Haley also reported earning between $100,001 and $1 million from the consulting firm Prism Global Management for her role as a senior adviser, and the same amount from the asset holding company Little Engine Inc., which she owns with her husband. She reported earning between $100,001 and $1 million in royalties from her 2022 book, “If You Want Something Done.”

The former South Carolina governor is a senior adviser for the nonprofit United Against a Nuclear Iran and reported earning between $50,001 and $100,000 in that role. Haley is also a board member of United Homes Group Incorporated, a company formed this year, following the merger of Great Southern Homes — a major homebuilder in the Southeast — and another firm.

Haley, who served on the Great Southern Homes board, reported earning a salary between $50,001 and $100,000 from that company. She also received Great Southern Homes stock valued at between $250,001 and $500,000, her filings show.

Candidates are only required to report their income and assets in broad ranges.

Her presence on a corporate board while seeking the presidency already has drawn some scrutiny and contrasts with some past presidential contenders, including Mitt Romney, who opted to leave corporate board positions while seeking public office. In 2020, Haley resigned her position on Boeing’s board, citing her concerns over the airline manufacturer’s request for federal stimulus funding.

Haley campaign spokesman Ken Farnaso told CNN Monday that Haley intends to continue serving on the corporate boards she’s currently on for the duration of her presidential campaign.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.