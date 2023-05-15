Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday evening just before 7 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a reported carjacking in the 3700 block of Parker Blvd.

The victim said the suspect used a handgun to steal their 2019 Jeep.

The PPD said officers found the Jeep on Red Creek Springs Rd. and a chase ensued. The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Corwin Ave. and Palmer Ave. after a brief struggle, police said.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Raymond Sandoval. He was arrested on charges of Aggravated

Robbery, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon by a

Previous Offender, Drove Under Restraint – Revoked, Aggravated Driving After Revocation

Prohibited – Habitual Traffic Offender, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving.