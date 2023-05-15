Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:22 PM

Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit in Pueblo

Ray Sandoval
PPD
Ray Sandoval

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday evening just before 7 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a reported carjacking in the 3700 block of Parker Blvd.

The victim said the suspect used a handgun to steal their 2019 Jeep.

The PPD said officers found the Jeep on Red Creek Springs Rd. and a chase ensued. The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Corwin Ave. and Palmer Ave. after a brief struggle, police said.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Raymond Sandoval. He was arrested on charges of Aggravated
Robbery, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon by a
Previous Offender, Drove Under Restraint – Revoked, Aggravated Driving After Revocation
Prohibited – Habitual Traffic Offender, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content