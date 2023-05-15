Biden, congressional leaders to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will resume talks with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday as a standoff over the debt limit pushes the country closer to its legal borrowing limit with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was abruptly postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders huddled for a second time. Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania on Monday that the meeting was on for Tuesday but did not elaborate on prospects for a deal. He was in Philadelphia to attend granddaughter Maisy’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to leave for the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Wednesday.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.