Auto/pedestrian accident occurs Monday near Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shortly after noon on Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an auto/pedestrian crash in the area of Poudre Way and Bergen Dr.

CSPD said the incident occurred across the street from Skyview Middle School but the pedestrian is an adult and does not involve anyone at the school.

CSPD said the extent of the pedestrian's injuries and circumstances of the incident are unclear at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

