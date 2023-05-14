House fire in Pueblo County claims the life of pet ferret

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A house caught fire in west Pueblo County Saturday night, killing pet ferret, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

(PCSO)

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Volunteer Fire team responded with assistance from several other agencies, to the 1000 block of Swallows Road.

(PCSO)

The occupants of the home, along with a dog, were able to get out of the home safely. One of the occupants was treated for minor injuries, PCSO said.

The home was a total loss and the cause of the fire was accidental.

(PCSO)

PCSO deputies responded too along with Pueblo West Fire, West Park Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire and AMR.