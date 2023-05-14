Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 12:03 PM

House fire in Pueblo County claims the life of pet ferret

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A house caught fire in west Pueblo County Saturday night, killing pet ferret, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

(PCSO)

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Volunteer Fire team responded with assistance from several other agencies, to the 1000 block of Swallows Road.

(PCSO)

The occupants of the home, along with a dog, were able to get out of the home safely. One of the occupants was treated for minor injuries, PCSO said.

The home was a total loss and the cause of the fire was accidental.

(PCSO)

PCSO deputies responded too along with Pueblo West Fire, West Park Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire and AMR.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content