today at 9:13 AM
Wrong-way driver hits another car and flees, eventually arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after evading police, hitting another car head-on, and having illegal drugs Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said around 7:45 p.m. Friday they tried to make contact with someone in a suspicious car near Memorial Park. The car immediately fled, going eastbound in the westbound lane of Pikes Peak Ave. They hit another car head-on.

The driver then got out and ran on foot into a drainage ditch nearby where police said they used a taser to apprehend the man.

The suspect was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, DUI, vehicular eluding, and traffic charges.

