City of Florence hosts celebration of life Saturday morning for plane crash victims

KRDO

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Florence is hosting a celebration of life Saturday for the four plane crash victims who passed away last weekend.

The event is at the Florence Elks Lodge located at 131 E. Front St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Community members are invited to share meaningful memories together to celebrate the vibrant lives of Roger, Kat, Laurie and Bruce. The celebration is open to the public.

“The city of Florence has lost four of our most distinguished citizens,” said Florence Mayor Paul Villagrana. “We hope that our neighbors will join us in remembering the lives of these special people.” 

