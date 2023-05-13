Chris Roberts, ex-radio voice of UCLA football and basketball, dies at 74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who worked as UCLA’s football and basketball play-by-play radio announcer for 23 years has died. The school says Chris Roberts died at his Glendora home east of Los Angeles from complications of Parkinson’s disease. When he retired in 2015, Roberts equaled Fred Hessler’s record for longest tenured play-by-play broadcaster in school history. Roberts was born Bob LaPeer, but was asked to change his name in 1970 by a program manager because another Bob worked at the same station. Roberts was Long Beach State’s play-by-play announcer before moving to UCLA in 1992. Roberts was 74.

