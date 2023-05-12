West Virginia officer will not face charges for striking, killing 13-year-old with cruiser off-duty

CHARLESTON W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty deputy sheriff in West Virginia who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with his police cruiser last year will not face criminal charges. Special Prosecutor for Cabell County Mark Sorsaia determined the “tragic loss” of 13-year-old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson n December 2022 was a “direct result” of erratic behavior caused by being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He said that fact “severely affected her judgement and ability to make rational decisions, and subsequently led to her running in front of the car.” It’s unclear how fast Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Racer was traveling when Hudson died. Sorsaia said the cruiser’s “black box” — which usually records that information — did not activate.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.