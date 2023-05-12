Washington Commanders timeline under Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder will soon no longer own the Washington Commanders. Snyder has agreed to sell the team for a record $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson. Snyder’s ownership of the once-storied NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for several years. The team dropped its longtime name in 2020 just before more than a dozen former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time working there. An investigation prompted a $10 million fine and led to a congressional review. The Commanders also recently settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia for cheating fans out of ticket money.

