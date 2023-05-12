Testing shows meth contamination at Downtown Colorado Springs bus terminal

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Samples taken from Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s (MMT) Downtown Terminal show methamphetamine contamination levels that exceed the cleanup standards set by the State of Colorado.

According to MMT, they are hiring a remediation contractor who is certified by the State of Colorado to address the problem. The facility will be tested again after the remediation work is completed to ensure the Downtown Terminal is safe for public use.

“Mountain Metro is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its riders, drivers, and staff,” said Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao. “We are working closely with El Paso County Public Health on this matter.”

To protect the health and safety of employees and the public, the lobby and restrooms at the Downtown Terminal will remain closed until further notice, MTT said.