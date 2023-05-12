Preliminary investigation report released of the plane crash that killed 4 Florence residents

VICTOR, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report that claimed the lives of four prominent residents in the Florence community.

KRDO confirmed with the Teller County Coroner that Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves, Roger Duncan, and Kathryn Duncan all died after their plane went down while on its way to the Centennial Airport.

According to the NTSB's preliminary report, the Pool-Cessna airplane, N15188, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Victor on May 6, around 10 a.m. The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.

According to the airport manager, the report states the flight left the Fremont County Airport around 9:20 a.m. Later Saturday, the pilot's family notified local authorities that the flight was overdue. The plane wasn't found until Sunday, May 7.

The report states the accident site was in mountainous terrain about 15 miles north of the departure airport.

The airplane impacted trees and terrain on an approximate 300-degree heading. The right wing of the plane had separated near the root and was suspended in a tree about 35 feet southeast of the site.

The main wreckage consisted of the fuselage, the left wing, the empennage, the engine, and the propeller.

The report states the airplane came to rest upside down and a fire broke out postimpact. A majority of the fuselage from the cockpit to the aft fuselage was consumed.

According to the report, a preliminary airframe examination established flight continuity from the rudder and elevator to the cockpit, and from the left aileron to the cockpit. An examination of the right aileron control is pending. The engine was found under the forward fuselage/cockpit. Both propeller blades were found with the engine; one blade remained secure to the hub, and the second blade was separated from the hub and found adjacent to the engine.

At this time, it's not clear what specifically caused the plane to crash.

A detailed post-recovery engine examination is planned.

A celebration of life for the Duncans, Laurie, and Bruce is happening at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at The Other Side of Florence Brewing Company, located at 206 South Pikes Peak Avenue, Florence, Colo.

The four were described as "driving forces" in the Florence community.