Police seek information on attempted arson during warrant search at ‘Charlie Cheddas’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect.

According to CSPD, a search warrant was executed on May 5, 2023, at a business named 'Charlie Cheddas' on S. Academy Blvd. The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling.

CSPD said that while officers were inside the business, someone attempted to set the side of the building on fire.

The business was evacuated and there were no injuries.

CSPD is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the arson suspect.

Anyone who may have information about this event is asked to contact CSPD at (719)-444-7000.