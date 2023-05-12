No. 2 US diplomat Wendy Sherman to retire after decades in government service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s number two diplomat is retiring after decades of U.S. government service. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will step down from the post this summer having been involved in some of the most consequential, and controversial, foreign policy decisions during Democratic administrations since Bill Clinton was president. Sherman said in an internal note to State Department staff that her retirement would be effective at the end of June. Secretary State Antony Blinken lauded Sherman’s career, saying that President Joe Biden chose her to be his deputy because he believed she could revitalize America’s relationships around the world.

