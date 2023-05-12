Migrants camping by the border wall wait for lifting of Title 42; more migrants arrive to lineup

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Just one day before Title 42 is set to be lifted, migrants in Juarez are still making their way to gates 40 and 42 of the border wall, just across the border from the Lower Valley.

These camps have been set up for days, and some of them have already been admitted into the U.S.

According to El Diario de Juarez, Wednesday morning around 200 migrants entered the U.S.

The newspaper reports families and single adult groups were accepted by U.S. authorities.

Hundreds of them continue to line up at both gates, but gate 42 is where there are more waiting to be processed.