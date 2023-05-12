Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:48 PM

Man trapped in cave by high water along Highway 24

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City and county fire crews were called out Friday afternoon to rescue a man who became trapped in a cave by rising water.

According to the Colorado Springs fire department, the man was seeking shelter in a cave about a mile off of Highway 24 into the canyon in the Ute Pass area, and as the storm moved in Thursday and Friday, water started to move into the cave, forcing him to call for help.

Using a drone to help guide them to the location, crews hiked through steep terrain in a canyon, and eventually found him seeking shelter in a cave surrounded by high water.

Ssing a series of ropes, they got him out safely and no one was hurt.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Bart Bedsole

Bart is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Bart here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content