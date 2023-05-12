Man trapped in cave by high water along Highway 24

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City and county fire crews were called out Friday afternoon to rescue a man who became trapped in a cave by rising water.

According to the Colorado Springs fire department, the man was seeking shelter in a cave about a mile off of Highway 24 into the canyon in the Ute Pass area, and as the storm moved in Thursday and Friday, water started to move into the cave, forcing him to call for help.

Using a drone to help guide them to the location, crews hiked through steep terrain in a canyon, and eventually found him seeking shelter in a cave surrounded by high water.

Ssing a series of ropes, they got him out safely and no one was hurt.