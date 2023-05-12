Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for severe cyclone threat

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclonic storm churning in the Bay of Bengal. India’s Meteorological Department says Cyclone Mocha is expected to roar in on Sunday with a wind speed of up to 100 miles per hour between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar. Evacuation of nearly 500,000 people is expected to start Saturday in Bangladesh with 576 cyclone shelters ready to provide refuge to those moved from their homes along a vast coast. Bangladesh is a delta nation of more than 160 million people and is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones. Seasonal cyclones are also a severe threat along the coast of Myanmar.

