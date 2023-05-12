Historically Black medical schools urge more spending in hearing with Bernie Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The leaders of four historically Black medical schools are telling U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders that the federal government needs to bolster their funding. They spoke at a Friday hearing at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Students tell the Vermont independent that the heavy debt piled up by many aspiring physicians is particularly discouraging to nonwhite students with lower family wealth. The schools are urging the federal government to spend more to expand slots available for medical school residents. They also want the federal government to step up its commitment to aiding research at the four schools.

