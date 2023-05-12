Skip to Content
Florida town where Gannon’s body was found mourns after guilty verdict

Duane Deal

PACE, Flor. (KRDO) -- More than three years ago, Gannon Stauch's body was found under a bridge in Pace Florida.

Now, that small town outside Pensacola is remembering the young boy just as Colorado Springs is.

A memorial was built right after Gannon's body was found and is still going strong today.

Duane Deal moved to Pace from Colorado Springs about a year before Gannon's body was found. He sees the memorial often in his new home, commemorating the tragedy that happened in his former home.

"I think this whole community -- once the body was found -- I think we felt the same shock and anger and sadness of the people in Colorado Springs felt because it touched us. That cruelty reached out to us," Deal said.

"When you leave Pace Florida and you go across the bridge to the other county where Pensacola is, thousands of cars see it every single day," he added.

"And people are still keeping it alive and fresh for Gannon. And now that this chapter has ended I think we're all breathing a sigh of relief for that as well," Deal said.

