Families affected by Oxford school shooting win key decision in lawsuit against district

DETROIT (AP) — A group of families has won a key court victory in an effort to pin some responsibility on a Michigan school district for a shooting that left four students dead in 2021. A judge says the families can pursue claims that the Oxford district may have pushed Ethan Crumbley “closer to violent action” when officials threatened to report his parents to child-welfare authorities. Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith says the allegations would still need to be developed through deposition interviews and other evidence. Crumbley is awaiting sentencing for killing four students and wounding seven other people at Oxford High School.

