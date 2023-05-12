1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say four people were shot, one fatally, outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant. The three surviving victims sought help inside the restaurant after the late-night shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that four males were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Steak ’n Shake restaurant on the city’s south side. One male was pronounced dead in the parking lot. Officers found the three other shooting victims conscious inside the restaurant, where they had run seeking help. They were hospitalized in stable condition. Major Mike Leepper tells WXIN-TV police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting.

