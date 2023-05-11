Skip to Content
White House national security adviser met with top Chinese official in highest US-China engagement since spy balloon incident

By Jennifer Hansler and Sam Fossum, CNN

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with top Chinese official Wang Yi in Vienna earlier this week for “candid” and “constructive” talks, the White House announced Thursday.

The previously undisclosed meeting is the highest-level engagement between US and Chinese officials since the spy balloon incident earlier this year, which caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing.

“This meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition,” a White House readout of the meeting said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

