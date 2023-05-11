Officials say fire that killed 3 in New York City apparently caused by homemade vape pens

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a fire that killed a mother and two daughters in New York City was apparently sparked by homemade vape dispensers that the father of the family was assembling to sell. The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the East New York section of Brooklyn. Police said a 36-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were killed. Relatives told the Daily News that a 10-year-old girl died later from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators at first suspected arson because an accelerant was found at the scene. But officials say it appears that the substance was being used to make vape dispensers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.