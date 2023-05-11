El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway teen from Peyton last seen April 10

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing runaway last seen in April.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Braden Taylor was last seen Monday, April 10. He reportedly ran away from his home in the 17000 block of Prospector Dr. in Peyton.

It's believed he was traveling to Denver or Parker. Braden was in contact with his family until recently.

Braden is 5' 10" tall, 120 Lbs., with light brown hair and brown eyes. His shoulders are slightly slumped forward, he has a notable freckle in the middle of his nose, and often wears a silver chain around his neck He also has a small scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 719-570-7777.