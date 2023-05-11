Calexico installs migrant assessment center for possible migrant surge

By Karina Bazarte

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The migrant assessment center has been installed Thursday morning as Calexico prepares for a possible surge of migrants when Title 42 ends at 9 p.m.

So far, one bus with two migrants arrived in Calexico around 10:30 a.m.

Another group of migrants was released and headed toward the migrant assessment center and a travel agency that assists migrants in reaching their destination.

This travel agency has been helping out migrants since December 2022.

The Police Chief and firefighters have been assisting and patrolling the areas of Downtown Calexico.