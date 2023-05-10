Vermont governor signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that include medicated abortion
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
Vermont’s Republican governor has signed abortion and gender affirming shield bills into law that are the first in the country to include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone. The legislation protects providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services. The Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights, says Vermont is the first state to protect access to medication abortion in a shield law.