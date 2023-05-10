Schoolboy in Tokyo stabbed in chest, suspect arrested

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police say a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene. The Tokyo metropolitan police say the 13-year-old junior high school student was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday but his injuries are not life-threatening. Police said they arrested a 61-year-old man but refused to say if the suspect, who they say is unemployed, admitted to the attack or gave a motive. Media reports say he had blood on his hands and clothes when he was arrested. Japan has strict gun controls but random knife attacks on subways and arson have occurred recent years.

