Republican Virginia Attorney General Miyares defends staying out of abortion pill case

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has defended his decision not to join most of his Republican counterparts across the country in supporting a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the abortion medication mifepristone. Miyares shared his reasoning Tuesday in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press. He says he opted not to sign onto the amicus brief by 22 other Republican attorneys general earlier this year because he had concerns about whether the plaintiffs in the case had standing to sue. Miyares also addressed his political aspirations and ongoing investigations by his office in the interview.

