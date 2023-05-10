Report: Lawmaker, wrong-way driver both DUI in fatal crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police say a state representative and a wrong-way driver were both over the legal limit for alcohol when they were killed in a head-on highway crash in January. Middletown Democrat Quentin Williams died in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 as he returned home from Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball in Hartford. The crash happened on Route 9 in Cromwell. A report says the other driver, Kimede Mustafaj, also was over the legal limit for alcohol and had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system. State police have placed full blame for the crash on Mustafaj.

