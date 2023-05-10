George Santos in federal custody as feds unseal 13-count indictment

By Mark Morales, Evan Perez, Fredreka Schouten and Gregory Krieg, CNN

The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed 13 federal charges against Rep. George Santos and the New York Republican is in custody, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of New York said.

Santos has been charged on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Prosecutors allege Santos solicited campaign funds under false pretense and used them for personal expenses like designer clothing.

The indictment accuses Santos of undertaking a “fraudulent political contribution solicitation scheme,” alleging that he set up a company and got supporters to contribute funds to it under the false pretense that the money would benefit his political campaign.

Prosecutors claims that thousands of dollars instead went his Santos’ personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments.

He was taken into custody in Melville, Long Island, where the FBI is housed, a law enforcement source told CNN. From there, he was taken to the courthouse in Central Islip.

Santos is expected to appear later Wednesday at federal court in New York’s Eastern District.

