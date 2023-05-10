Court annuls EU approval of German billions for Lufthansa

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court has ruled that the EU was wrong to approve a plan for Germany to come to the rescue of Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid to help the airline deal with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. The European Commission had approved a 2020 plan by Germany to provide 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in aid to Lufthansa. The 27 EU member countries must seek commission approval when supplying financial support to companies. The Following an appeal by low-cost carrier Ryanair, the EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the commission “committed several errors.” It is not immediately clear what impact the ruling might have.

