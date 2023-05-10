Coroner says blunt force injury killed 20-year-old worker at Amazon warehouse in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a worker who died after being hurt at an Amazon warehouse in Indiana suffered a blunt force injury. Allen County Coroner Dr. Jon Brandenberger said Wednesday that the death of 20-year-old Caes David Gruesbeck of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been ruled an accident. Police say emergency medical crews were called Monday to the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Gruesbeck was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Additional details about the death or what Gruesbeck was doing at the time haven’t been released. The warehouse remains closed and employees continue to be paid. An Amazon spokesperson did not say when the facility would reopen.

