Missouri lawmakers ban transgender care, athletics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender minors won’t have access to puberty blockers, hormones or surgery under legislation passed in Missouri. Lawmakers approved the ban Wednesday, sending it to Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his signature. Lawmakers also approved a ban on transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams at all levels of school. The ban on gender-affirming health care exempts minors already receiving gender-affirming care. But it also affects some adults. Medicaid will no longer cover gender-affirming care in Missouri, and transgender and nonbinary prisoners and inmates would no longer be able to get surgeries.

