Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a rural county in northeastern Oregon have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wednesday’s unanimous vote by Port of Morrow’s five commissioners was the last step in securing the enterprise zone incentives. Local officials hope the incentives will bring $12 billion in new Amazon spending in their county, about 160 miles up the Columbia River from Portland. Amazon already has four giant data centers in Morrow County and several hundred local jobs tied to its operations. But its growth has produced contentious debate over how the Seattle company secured its incentives and an ongoing probe over possible self-dealing among those awarding its tax breaks.

