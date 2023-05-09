What to know as UK hosts Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — The Eurovision Song Contest is returning to the U.K. for the first time in 25 years, but its heart will be in Ukraine. Britain is hosting the glitzy music competition this week on behalf of the war-battered country. Organizers have vowed to make the event a celebration of Ukrainian spirit and culture. The final will be co-hosted by Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and will feature a performance by Kalush Orchestra, the band that won last year’s contest. Thirty-seven countries are competing for the Eurovision crown in the English city of Liverpool. Bookmakers’ favorites include Finnish entry Käärijä’s pop-metal party tune “Cha Cha Cha” and power ballad “Tattoo” by Sweden’s Loreen.

