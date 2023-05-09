Press photographer arrested at protest over chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — A working photojournalist was among about a dozen people arrested at a protest over last week’s chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely. Stepanie Keith said Tuesday she was charged with disorderly conduct after her arrest at Monday’s protest outside a Manhattan subway station. Video posted on Twitter shows Chief of Patrol John Chell shouting “Lock her up” as Keith is handcuffed. Chell said at a news conference later that Keith had interfered with three arrests.Videos that have been posted on social media appear to show Keith stepping out into the street to get a good shot of something, not interfering with arrests.

