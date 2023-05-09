An ordinary American retail hub looked like ‘a combat zone’ after the Texas mall attack

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Sara Smart and Josh Campbell, CNN

The mall shop employee had been grabbing cardigans from the back of the store when the two little girls burst in.

One rushed to crawl under a fitting room door. The other hid behind a rack of clothes, trying to get the door to budge.

“‘Open the door! They’re shooting! They’re shooting!'” the girl implored worker Andria Gaither.

With her boss hurrying others to the back of the store, Gaither, too, scrambled under the door. But soon she realized it wouldn’t be safe.

“‘We need to go out the back,'” she instructed.

Through an emergency exit they fled as gunshots exploded “very close, very loud, nonstop,” Gaither recalled.

“It sounded like a very powerful gun,” she told CNN on Monday. “Every gunshot sounded like an explosion.”

The AR-15-style weapon’s blasts Saturday afternoon at a Texas outlet mall left carnage “like in a combat zone,” said an Army veteran who rushed to the mall where his son works when word spread of what’s become America’s second-deadliest shooting of 2023, with eight slain.

Gunman Mauricio Garcia had started firing in the parking lot of the Allen Premium Outlets, police have said, then made his way through the complex as shoppers and employees ran for cover — an ordinary American retail hub-turned-killing field in one of the nation’s 208 mass shootings so far this year, with at least four wounded excluding a shooter.

A police officer ended the attack with a fatal shot to Garcia, whose motive remains elusive as investigators probe whether he was driven by extremist ideologies, a law enforcement source told CNN. In social media posts, he appears to have obsessed over Nazism, weapons and prior mass shootings.

Among his victims were two elementary school-aged sisters; three members of a Korean American family, including a child; a mall security guard; and a young engineer.

When Army vet Steven Spainhouer got to the parking lot, he first ran to help a young girl lying in bushes, he said. But when he pulled her head back to check for a pulse, “a bright shining face was gone.”

“There was nothing left,” he said. “She was already gone.”

Another military veteran, Joshua Barnwell, emerged from his shelter in a Lucky Jeans store to discover victims collapsed and bloody in the parking lot, he told CNN.

One was a child: dead. Others had “vicious” gunshot wounds.

He found a mother with atrocious bullet wounds begging he care for her wounded child, he recalled.

But as he did CPR, a “vile amount of blood came out” of the girl’s back and he realized she was dead, Barnwell recalled.

Barnwell returned to her mom. “Please fight and be there for the family that you have,” he told her.

Now in the aftermath, Barnwell wants people to “really and truly understand the depths of the depravity that occurred,” he said.

“If in the detail it upsets them, then I’m glad,” he said, “because it was a disastrous situation.”

Investigators dig for possible extremist motives

Pieces of the 33-year-old gunman’s past have continued to surface as investigators dig in to whether his actions were motivated by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

When authorities examined Garcia’s body, they found he was wearing an insignia investigators believe may be connected to extremist groups, the source said. The insignia appears to be shown in a photo posted by an account user on the Russian social media website Odnoklassniki that a law enforcement source said investigators believe belongs to the shooter.

The user posted writings supporting Nazi ideology, shared images of his firearms and posted a photo of the mall in the weeks before the shooting. A few weeks before the shooting, the user posted a screenshot from Google Maps showing what times of day the outlet mall was busiest.

Other posts espoused antisemitism and included photos of firearms and a man’s torso with a large swastika tattoo over his heart, though it’s unclear whether the man pictured is Garcia.

Law enforcement does not yet feel they have a “complete picture” of Garcia’s past and are continuing to dig into his background, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Some victims were from same 2 families

Several of the shooting victims were from the same family and, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, included children as young as 3.

Three Korean Americans — husband Cho Kyu Song, 37, and his wife, Kang Shin Young, 35, as well as one of their children — were killed, the Houston office of the South Korean Consulate confirmed, according to the Dallas Morning News. The child’s name and age were not given, but the Texas Department of Safety did note a 3-year-old was among those killed. That child was identified as the couple’s son James Cho, according to a GoFundMe post.

Their 6-year-old son William “is the only surviving (family) member of this horrific event,” a GoFundMe post written by friends of the family said.

Sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza “will not be forgotten” as their peers mourn their loss, the Wylie Independent School District said in a letter to parents. Daniela was in fourth grade and her sister was in second grade, the letter said. Their mother, Ilda Mendoza, is in the hospital in critical condition.

Other victims included Christian LaCour, an outlet mall security guard, and Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was killed while visiting the mall with a friend, CNN affiliate WFAA reported.

Seven surviving victims were hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, including three in critical condition, Allen police said.

