Gannon Stauch’s parents hope darkness of his death won’t overshadow his life, what he meant to them

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the phrase "justice for Gannon" became a reality. The 11-year-old boy's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was found guilty on all counts related to his murder and sentenced to life in prison. KRDO had the chance to sit down with Gannon's mother and father, both relieved the trial is over, that justice was served, and that they both have some semblance of closure.

Landen Bullard and Al Stauch tried to avoid talking about their son's killer, but they can't help wondering why they killed him.

"With my statement, I said you a lot, and then I had TECIA capitalized. So, there were a lot of portions that were directed at her, in a way. But I had a lot of emotions and I was very flexible in that time frame. I had anger. I wanted her to hear it. Didn't know if I'd ever have the opportunity to say those things. But at least she heard it. I don't care how she reacts," said Landen.

Likewise, Gannon's father Al said that throughout the five-week trial, he'd watch Letecia's face for some sign of emotion or remorse. But he never got it.

"To be honest, I went back and looked at videos of the court feed, when the cameras were trained on her, and did the same thing -- to see any emotion or reaction. There were some times, but... there's no reaction or emotion that I would have liked to have seen. I've separated myself from her," said Al.

Now that the trial's over, Gannon's parents told KRDO they don't want the darkness of his murder or the strain of the trial to overshadow his life and what he meant to them and the Lorson Ranch community.