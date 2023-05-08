Search for teen in Philadelphia ambush zeroes in on Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The search is focusing on the Atlanta area for a teenage suspect in a 2022 ambush that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers outside a Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage. U.S. marshals in Philadelphia said Monday that they are seeking help from the public in light of information that the now-17-year-old suspect may be hiding in Georgia. The reward for information leading to the arrest of Dayron Burney-Thorn is up to $50,000. A judge in January ordered an adult and three other juveniles to stand trial in the shooting in September 2022 at Roxborough High School.

