Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy Monday

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Warm and breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s and low-80s. Any showers that do form will likely be north and west of Colorado Springs.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild overnight. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid-40s. Winds will back off overnight.

EXTENDED: A quiet and generally dry day ahead Tuesday with warm temperatures across the region. An uptick in unsettled weather arrives Wednesday with severe storms possible across the eastern plains. Slightly cooler and unsettled through the end of the work weak... with shower and thunderstorm chances lingering into the weekend.

