North Dakota governor outlaws pronoun policies in schools

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that prohibits public schools and government entities from requiring teachers and employees to refer to transgender people by the pronouns they use. It is effective immediately. The new law also requires teachers to tell a parent or legal guardian if the student identifies as transgender. And it prohibits transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice without parental approval. Burgum has signed a series of bills this year rolling back the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens in North Dakota. The ACLU says they are unlawful, discriminatory and could endanger young people who can’t be safe at home.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

