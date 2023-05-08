Dubai main airport sees over 21.2M passengers in early 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport had over 21.2 million passengers pass through its terminals in the first quarter of this year. It might near the totals it had before the coronavirus pandemic grounded air traffic globally. The Dubai airport is the world’s busiest for international travel and a bellwether for the aviation industry. With China further easing travel restrictions and Saudi Arabia lifting all pandemic restrictions for the yearly hajj pilgrimage, Dubai International Airport likely will see millions more passengers come through the key East-West transit point. The airport said Tuesday it had increased its 2023 travel forecast to 83.6 million. It served 86.4 million passengers in 2019.

