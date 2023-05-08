Bear euthanized after repeatedly entering Colorado Springs home, homeowner cited for feeding big game

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced this past weekend that they had to euthanize a bear that had repeatedly entered a Colorado Springs home.

According to CPW, the 225-250 pound bear was trapped Friday night, 5/7/23, after it had entered the home three times over the previous week and repeatedly returned to the scene. CPW said it had entered the house through an open door in the Broadmoor neighborhood the prior Sunday and was reluctant to leave the home's kitchen.

CPW said wildlife officers set up a bear trap and trail camera near the home and discovered the bear was returning each night around the same time. When it returned on Friday, it entered the trap and was caught.

After officers confirmed this bear was the same one from the trail cam photos, the bear was humanely euthanized as is required by state policy on dangerous bears.

“It’s extremely fortunate no one was injured by this bear when it confronted the homeowners in the kitchen,” said Tim Kroening, CPW's Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “This bear had become habituated to people, associating them as a food source. This created a dangerous situation when the bear was confronted in a confined space in the home.

“Our policy dictates that any bear inside an occupied home is a dangerous bear and must be euthanized," Kroening added.

CPW said releasing the bear was not an option because there’s nowhere it can be taken where it won’t encounter another home.

“Colorado has become so densely populated that it is difficult to find a place to take a bear so that it won’t encounter human homes,” Kroening said

CPW said this case remains under investigation because the bear’s behavior indicates it became habituated to people.

According to CPW, officers determined one of the homeowners was feeding big game and was cited for attracting big game to their property. The homeowners were also given a warning for luring bears.

For tips on how to stay "bear aware" in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.