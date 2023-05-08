Authorities search for suspect after shooting on a DART train in Dallas leaves 1 dead and 2 others injured

By Tina Burnside, CNN

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting when an altercation broke out aboard a DART train in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, and a suspect remains at large, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. local time and began as some sort of disagreement between two people aboard a northbound Green Line train near the Hatcher station, DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said in a statement to CNN.

Two people were shot, including a bystander. They were taken to a Dallas hospital, where one of the victims died, Shattles said.

A third victim is believed to have been struck by shrapnel, police said. That person was treated at the scene.

DART Police are leading the search for the suspect, Shattles said. It remains unclear what the exact nature of the disagreement was.

The incident disrupted operations of the Green Line train for hours as investigators responded and probed the scene, according to tweets from DART.

The shooting bookended a weekend riddled by gun violence in Dallas, where a Saturday mass shooting at an outlet mall in the city’s northern suburb of Allen left eight people dead and wounded at least seven others.

The attack set off panic at the mall and came just weeks before Texas is set to mark a year since 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde.

