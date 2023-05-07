Small plane crash reported near the Fremont County Airport, 4 on board

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crashed Saturday morning near the Fremont County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the wreckage was discovered Sunday morning. The FAA reported it was a single-engine Cessna T-41B that crashed. Four people were on board.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office reported they were aware of the plane crash in Teller County Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

TCSO said they were making their way to the crash site but that it was in a remote location and difficult to get to.

TCSO said the crash was off Phantom Canyon Road, near the Teller/Fremont County line.

The plane was headed from the Fremont County Airport to Centennial Airport in Denver.