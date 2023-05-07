Serbia mourns shooting victims, prepares illegal gun amnesty

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government is urging citizens to turn in all unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence. Days after two mass shootings left 17 people dead, the European country’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that individuals who hand over illegally owned guns, grenades, ammunition and other weaponry between Monday and June 8th will not face any charges. Weekend funerals were held for the victims of the shootings at a Belgrade school on Wednesday and in a rural area south of the capital city on Thursday night. The violence, which also wounded 21 people, has stunned the Balkan nation. The most recent previous mass shooting was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.