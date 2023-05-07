Oregon GOP walkout marks 5th day, delays Democrat-led bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday. The body was adjourned until Monday because a quorum could not be reached. Republicans have staged walkouts before, but this year legislators with 10 unexcused absences are disqualified for reelection. That’s thanks to a new voter-approved constitutional amendment. The boycott comes as several statehouses, including in Montana and Tennessee, have become battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals. Oregon has increasingly been divided between liberal population centers like Portland and Eugene and its mostly conservative rural areas.

