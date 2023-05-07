Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man injured after 2,000 foot fall while skiing outside Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was injured after he fell 2,000 feet while skiing on Wilson Peak, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and search and rescues teams responded to the north face of Wilson Peak Saturday afternoon, outside of Telluride.

A helicopter took the 32-yeard-old victim to the Telluride Airport. From there, he was transferred to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.

SMCSO said the man suffered traumatic injuries but was conscious and alert.

Three deputies and nine SAR members participated in the three hour mission.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

