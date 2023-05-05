UN: South Sudan struggling to implement power-sharing deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say South Sudan is facing violent clashes and increasing disillusionment and frustration as it struggles to implement the most challenging provisions of a fragile 2018 power-sharing agreement. They identified the challenges in a new report obtained Friday by The Associated Press as integrating rival military forces, drafting a new constitution, and preparing for South Sudan’s first election as an independent country in December 2024. The experts say the country’s stability “will likely turn on the government’s ability to reward the patience of those who remain committed to peace, rather than those who have sought to reshape it through violence.”

